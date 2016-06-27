Costume designer Rebecca Hale reveals all about dressing Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

She worked as a costume designer on cult sitcom Absolutely Fabulous for three years, and now Rebecca Hale has returned to bring Patsy and Eddie to the big screen in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

We caught up with Rebecca before the film is released on Friday to discuss costumes, characters and a special cameo from Kate Moss….

What was it like bringing the Absolutely Fabulous characters to the big screen?

It was a challenge as we started our prep for the movie when the fashion week season commenced all over the world, which made it very difficult to get in touch with designers. Otherwise I approached it in the same manner as the TV series except I wanted everything to be bolder with some of the characters.

How did you prepare for the film?

Initially I spend a good two-three weeks reading the script and doing mood boards of various looks for each character, so that I was able to discuss visual ideas with each actor.

You worked on the show too – how has the characters' style evolved over the years?

The essence of each character still remains, Eddy is still very much aware of brands but in a sense there are so many outrageous looks and trends these days I decided to tone her down slightly, Patsy still likes to mix up classic chic with the latest pieces that catch her eye.

Bubbles' style has become much more high fashion in the sense that her looks are not such a mish-mash of items she has cobbled together, and she wears pieces from the catwalk which she would never have done before.

Do you collaborate with the actors on costume ideas?

Absolutely, it's always a collaborative effort.

Do the actresses have specific ideas when it comes to their outfits?

Yes they do, as they really know who that woman is. It makes it a lot easier when an actress really understands her character and her back story.

Do you have a favourite character to dress?

No, I love them all.

Did you work with Kate Moss for the film at all?

Yes, once again I wanted Kate to really be herself, so it was really important that she had her own input as she is such a fashion icon.

Which designers did you work with?

Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Shrimps, Giles, Mulberry, Tallulah and Hope, Amanda Wakeley, Joshua Kane, Vin and Omi, Sibling, Yasmeen Uddin, Ashish, Alexander McQueen and Sadie Williams to name but a few!

Did you create bespoke costumes for the characters?

Yes for Eddy, Kate Moss, Bubbles and Cathy Burke as Magda.

What was the biggest challenge you faced working on the film?

TIME.

What can we expect from the film?

A visual feast with a lot of laughter.