Stars pay their respects to legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham

Friends and admirers of Bill Cunningham have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the fashion photographer after he passed away on Saturday 25 June. The iconic New York Times photographer died aged 87 after suffering complications following a stroke.

The New York Times wrote an obituary for Bill, with The Times publisher and chairman Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr saying: "His company was sought after by the fashion world’s rich and powerful, yet he remained one of the kindest, most gentle and humble people I have ever met. We have lost a legend, and I am personally heartbroken to have lost a friend"

Photo: © Getty Images

Bill passed away aged 87

His assistant confirmed the news of the photographer's passing on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bill while writing: "William John Cunningham, the genius who created the art of street photography and had the most singular eye in fashion, died this afternoon from the complication following a stroke. In these last days as Bill was fighting to recover, I told him of all of your good wishes and expressions of love. There are no words for this loss. Bill Cunningham 1929-2016."

Famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Josh Groban and Colton Haynes took to social media to speak about the loss.

Gigi wrote: "I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon," while Josh wrote: "This is so sad. Please watch Bill Cunningham New York, such beautiful documentary about this sweet brilliant guy."

Arrow star Colton Haynes shared a photo of himself with the photographer on Instagram, writing: "So sad to hear that the legend #BillCunningham passed away. I've always been a fan of his work & was lucky enough to have the opportunity to chase him down the street & meet him this year." Former Glee star Kevin McHale tweeted: "Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man!"

So sad to hear that the legend #BillCunningham passed away. I've always been a fan of his work & was lucky enough to have the opportunity to chase him down the street & meet him this year. :( A photo posted by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Girls writer and director Jenni Konner wrote: "I'm so glad the #BillCunningham doc exists. He may have only been know to the fashion world but now he's a gift to us all," while Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton wrote: "If you don't take money, they can't tell you what to do, kid." - Bill Cunningham #RIP #Streetstyleisthebest."

