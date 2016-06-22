This was Instagram's top #OOTD of the past year

Instagram has become one of our favourite sources for style inspiration, and we're not alone. To date almost 83 million outfit posts have been shared on the social network with the hashtag #OOTD, providing endless fashion and styling ideas for Instagram's 500 million active monthly users.

But what makes one #OOTD stand out from the rest? We'll be looking to Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell's Insta feed for ideas as she had the top #OOTD from 2015 with this gorgeous post below.

Shay Mitchell's post was the most popular #OOTD of the past year

The result is measured based on which picture has the most interaction, and with close to 450,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, Shay's post earned top #OOTD status.

We can see why it proved so popular; with her chic cream waistcoat and those killer Schutz heels, the actress looks incredible.

Hot on her heels is Victoria Justice, who has the top #OOTD of the past few months with a shot of her wearing some statement patterned trousers and a black vest in front of a vibrant green background. Since sharing the snap two weeks ago, Victoria has already scored over 213,000 likes from her 8.5 million followers.

Victoria Justice has the most popular #OOTD in recent months

Five of the other most popular #OOTDs come from actress Bella Thorne, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and YouTubers Kate Clapp, Connor Franta and Bethany Mota.

Instagram plays an increasingly pivotal role in the fashion industry, and its popularity became clear earlier this year when 42 million people had 283 million interactions with posts during the New York, London, Paris and Milan Fashion Week shows.

What do you think of the most popular #OOTDs? Could you do better? Share your thoughts in the comments below.