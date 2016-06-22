They’re only toddlers, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s influence on the fashion world is already staggering.



Clearly following in their mum the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps, the two little royals have had a huge impact on lots of fashion labels over the past few years.



And nobody more so than footwear label Early Days, whose shoes George and Charlotte have worn on many occasions.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Princess Charlotte, pictured here wearing Early Days, is already making a huge impact on the fashion world





Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, a representative for the brand said: “Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue.



“They have both had a huge impact on our sales – since Prince George wore our shoes we have seen our sales grow by over 40 per cent – and we are currently trying to increase our output to cope with the extra demand.”



Expanding on this, the rep added: “We have employed a number of new staff in the last 24 hours but we are finidng it very difficult to find staff with footwearing manucfactiring skills these days!

Prince George is already following in his mother's footsteps when it comes to fashion influence





“Next month we are installing bespoke production line that will increase production by as much as 50 per cent so hopefully the extended delivery times we have been quoting will become a thing of the past.”



Another brand that Princess Charlotte is particularly fond of is Amaia Kids and their gorgeous bows that she regularly sports in her hair.



Speaking to us, a representative for the brand revealed that the bows have now become their bestsellers and that they are “really delighted” that the Duchess chose to use their label.

Princess Charlotte wearing the Amaia Kids bow