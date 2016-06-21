You have to see these stunning new photos of Ashley Graham

It might not be Wednesday, but Ashley Graham is definitely our #WomanCrush.



The model is the star of the new campaign for lingerie brand Addition Elle and dazzles in a series of stunning shots.

Ashley dazzles in the latest campaign shots





It’s not the first time Ashley’s been involved with the brand – she made her catwalk debut for them last year.



The campaign shots just days after Ashley shared an empowering message with her fans.

The model looks incredible in the lingerie range



The 28-year-old encouraged her 1.9 million fans to "love the skin you're in" with a candid, unfiltered Instagram post.



The snap showed the former Sports Illustrated cover star looking happy and carefree as she rides a bike down the middle of the street.

Ashley recently shared an empowering message with her fans





Ashley drew her followers' attention to the cellulite on her legs, encouraging them to be kinder to themselves over their appearance.



"A little cellulite never hurt nobody..," Ashley wrote. "Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called 'ugly'. #lovetheskinyourein #beautybeyondsize."



The powerful message was applauded by Ashley's fans, with many thanking her for being so honest and sharing a photo that hasn't been airbrushed or filtered.