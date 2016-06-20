Liam Payne's sister defends Cheryl's wedding outfit

Cheryl surprised fans when she attended boyfriend Liam Payne's sister's wedding last week.

Never one to shy away from making a style statement, they were surprised by the outfit she chose for the occasion – it was completely different to anything we've seen her in before.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Cheryl made a departure from her usual uber-glam look





The 32-year-old made a low-key appearance in a £1,090 grey Rick Owens dress (below) with a high neckline and short sleeves. Paired with black Saint Laurent heels, barely there make-up and her hair tied into a low ponytail, Cheryl was barely recognisable from her typically glamorous self.



We thought Cheryl looked totally gorgeous with the pared-back look, but some Twitter users disagreed, calling it 'plain' and 'boring'.

The star wore this grey Rick Owens dress





Now, Liam's sister Ruth Gibbins has spoken against the criticism.



"Did something I shouldn't and read comments on online articles about my wedding," she wrote on Twitter. "What a sad world we live in where people tear strips off others for no reason.



"I had no say over what any guest wore to my wedding, I don't know who does have a say but considering my brother's girlfriend is one of the most beautiful women in the world she can wear anything and still look stunning as she did at my wedding."

Cheryl and Liam have been dating for several months now





Hear, hear! But the bride had something else to add, because apparently people had also body shamed her.



"I loved my wedding dress, I felt like a princess, I also lost 3st to feel as beautiful as I did in it, that was hard work when I'm naturally a chunky girl, not everyone needs to be a size 10 to get married," she wrote.



"There's enough hate in the world without people writing nasty stuff about people they don't know.



"Sorry but had to say something, I'm just a normal girl who married my childhood sweetheart in my dream wedding."



Well said, Ruth!