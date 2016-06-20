How good does Kim Kardashian look?!

Kim Kardashian has lost almost 70lbs in the past six months, and now she's proudly displaying her hard-earned results. The mum-of-two looked incredible as she showed off her new slimmed-down physique on a day out with husband Kanye West on Sunday.

The couple were enjoying a Father's Day outing in Los Angeles, and Kim was dressed for the occasion in a nude vest and light wash denim skirt teamed with cream calf-length boots. The figure-hugging ensemble showed Kim has honed her famous curves after months of gruelling workouts and commitment to the Atkins diet.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian is looking better than ever

Kim is clearly happy with the results judging by the recent snaps she has shared on social media, including one selfie that showed her wearing a very high-cut swimsuit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been outspoken about her desire to lose 70lbs after welcoming baby Saint in December, and revealed at the beginning of June that she was close to achieving her goal.

Posting a photo of herself standing on a scale, Kim showed the scale figure at 132lbs. "12lbs to go to reach 2010 Kim," she captioned the snap, as she celebrated her progress.

The mum-of-two has lost almost 70lbs since December

She has been working out at Pilates Plus and SoulCycle with her sister Khloé Kardashian, who is also looking incredible after overhauling her diet and exercise regime.

"Khloé goes a lot and she really got me into it. Such a good sweat," Kim explained on her blog, adding that she also works out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. "Gunnar is amazing! He has a private gym where we just grind, grind, grind!!! I put in the work and I definitely see it paying off."