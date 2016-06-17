Lady Kitty Spencer is epitome of chic at Royal Ascot

It was all eyes on Lady Kitty Spencer as she attended Royal Ascot with Longines on Thursday.

The 25-year-old niece of late Princess Diana was super chic in a pale pastel pink flared dress with a tulle underlay. She topped the look off with an elegant black headpiece and matching heels.

Lady Kitty Spencer





Kitty was hosted by Swiss watch brand Longines, who are celebrating their tenth year as the Offiical Timekeeper of the famous racing event.

CLICK TO SEE ALL THE BEST LOOKS FROM ROYAL ASCOT



Princess Anne, known for her love of horses, even presented their watches to the winners of the King's Stand Stakes.

Actress Olivia Grant





Joining Kitty were a host of other famous faces, including actress Olivia Grant, who wore a green lace look.



There was also royalty in attendance – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were both present, dressed in different shades of blue.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice