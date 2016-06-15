Princess Mary makes seriously stylish debut at Royal Ascot

It's quite the fashionable day at Royal Ascot! Just minutes after the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made her hotly anticipated debut in a white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, Princess Mary of Denmark arrived looking just as fab.

The European royal was the epitome of chic in a burnt orange chiffon dress with a keyhole cutout. She topped off the Marc Jacobs frock with an elaborate floral nude headpiece and a matching clutch bag.

It was her shoes, however, that caught our eye – the silver studded, ankle-strap stilettos gave her outfit a seriously cool twist.



Mary was spotted greeting Kate and the pair were seen chatting away at the event. Given their similar royal roles, it was no doubt nice for the ladies to catch up and swap stories.

The Duchess, meanwhile, had also expertly struck a balance between fashionable and formal, wearing a stunning white lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana.



The dress might look familiar – it's the same one she wore to the Windsor Horse Race just last month. However, fans weren't able to get a good look at the designer number as Kate was wearing a red Zara jacket over the top.

This time, the 34-year-old let the dress take centre stage – much to fashion fans' delight! The beautiful white dress features sheer sleeves, a nipped-in waist and a tiered, swishy skirt. She topped off the look with a beautiful matching hat from Jane Taylor.

The European royal was spotted catching up with the Duchess of Cambridge