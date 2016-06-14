Sarah Jessica Parker had a special surprise for these lucky brides…

Who better to lend a hand with wedding outfit shopping than Carrie Bradshaw herself? Sarah Jessica Parker recently paid a surprise visit to three unsuspecting brides who were picking out their wedding gowns and shoes at the famous Kleinfeld Bridal store in New York.

Taylor-Rey, Hilary and Kaitlin all thought they were filming a video about trying on wedding dresses and accessories, but Brides magazine and Sarah Jessica Parker had other plans in mind. They gave the brides-to-be the shock of their lives when it was time to find the shoes to match their dream dresses.

In walked SJP, who played fashion fairy godmother by showing up with a trolley filled with designs from her new bridal collection, helping each woman to choose the perfect pair for their big day.

The generous actress gifted all three ladies with the footwear of their choice, leaving them shrieking and gasping with joy.

Sarah launched her collection of wedding shoes in 2015, and as you would expect from the style icon, the designs put a high-fashion spin on traditional wedding shoes, with everything from lace patterned heels to sapphire blue court shoes.

The mother-of-three herself defied wedding traditions for her 1997 wedding to Matthew Broderick, where she wore a black dress with teal velvet Robert Clergerie shoes. However, she revealed that nowadays she would favour a more classic look.

"If I were getting married today, I'd likely wear cream, just to have that bridal experience," She told Martha Stewart Weddings. "Now I would want my dress to have an Oscar de la Renta feel, pockets below the waist, a very fitted bodice, a huge skirt, in taffeta or duchesse satin. That silhouette appeals to me because it's old-fashioned yet can look very modern."