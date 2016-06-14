Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty dazzles at Longines Awards

It was all eyes on Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer as she attended the Longines Ladies Awards in London on Monday night.

The 25-year-old dazzled in a silver satin shift dress with sequin detailing around the chest. She topped off the look with matching silver accessories that further ramped up the glitz factor.

Lady Kitty Spencer



Joining Kitty at the event was Princess Anne, who wore a black dress and cape ensemble.

The event honoured the royal for her lifelong commitment to equestrian sport, and she took to the stage to accept the award.

Princess Anne



Another famous face at the ceremony was former Home and Away star Tessa James, who won our best-dressed for her midnight blue and black twisted silk evening gown.

Tessa James

