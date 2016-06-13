The best-selling ASOS jeans you need this summer

Mom jeans are having a moment if sales at ASOS are anything to go by. The online shopping giant sold some 2,000 pairs of their Farleigh jeans last week, securing their status as a must-have in your summer wardrobe.

Even the most loyal skinny jean devotees are switching it up for the season ahead with looser-fit, nineties-style denim, and it's easy to see why. While mom jeans may have previously got a bad rep for being unflattering and unstylish, the new incarnation is anything but.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

ASOS sold over 2,000 pairs of their Farleigh jeans in one week

Featuring an extreme high rise that will cinch in the waist and a slimmer leg than their predecessors, the new take on the mom jean is flattering and fashion forward – a win-win in our eyes.

HOW TO FIND YOUR PERFECT DENIM FIT

There are currently some 33 styles of Farleigh on offer in a range of washes and finishes, including some Marques Almeida inspired frill hem jeans, all for £40 or under.

Kendall Jenner is often spotted in mom jeans

Make like Kendall Jenner and wear your mom jeans with a simple crop top and brogues, or master easy off-duty style like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wears hers with a long sleeved t-shirt and trainers.

Snap them up while you can!