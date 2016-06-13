'Proud' Gigi Hadid declares her love for Zayn Malik after he reveals anxiety battle

If ever there was any doubt left about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship status, it appears things are very much on. Gigi publically declared her love for Zayn in a lengthy Twitter post on Sunday, praising him for opening up about his battle with anxiety.

Zayn, 23, disappointed fans when he pulled out of his performance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at the last minute on Saturday night after suffering an anxiety attack – but he can always count on his girlfriend for support.

Gigi Hadid said she was proud of Zayn for discussing his anxiety issues

"Z – I've seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans," Gigi wrote. "Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you're all about, being real.

"Human recognises human. You made the best of the situation and have given your fans an opportunity to understand you better as a performer."

The model publically declared her love for Zayn in a lengthy Twitter post

Gigi concluded by talking of how proud she is of the PillowTalk singer, writing: "Those who can find compassion now are the ones that deserve to watch you continue to grow. We are all here to support you and make each experience easier. Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong.

"Love you and so proud of you always :) xG."

Zayn and Gigi were rumoured to have called time on their romance earlier this month

Gigi's heartfelt post confirms once and for all that she and Zayn are still an item after reportedly calling time on their seven-month relationship at the beginning of June. The couple first sparked rumours of a reconciliation earlier in the week, when Zayn was spotted leaving Gigi's New York apartment.

Neither Zayn nor Gigi had commented on their break-up, but an insider told E! News: "Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow. It's all very clear what's going on between them now. They've been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along."