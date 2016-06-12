The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is no stranger to turning heads with her impeccable style, and the mother-of-two once again showed off her fashion credentials on Saturday at Trooping the Colour when she opted for a high fashion accessory to complete her look. Royal fans were quick to note that the British royal wore statement oversized pearl earrings – but it seems the jewellery was not quite what it seemed.

It appears that Kate turned to iconic fashion house Balenciaga for her dazzling jewels, opting for the faux pearl pair which also have a magnetic back. Described as "silver-tone brass studs which showcase a supersized faux-pearl centre", the gorgeous earrings are currently available for £415.

It wasn't the only accessory of Kate's which caught fashionistas' attention as she headed to the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess also wowed with a striking Philip Treacy hat featuring a beautiful flower trim, a new headpiece for the royal. To show off the gorgeous creation, Kate wore the hat in a tilted fashion and swept her hair back into an elegant chignon.





While the hat was a new addition to Kate's wardrobe, the royal chose to recycle one of her favourite coats for the occasion. She chose an elegant Alexander McQueen piece, the same one that she previously wore to daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Little Charlotte herself made quite the impression at the ceremony, as she made her balcony debut at Buckingham Palace in her mother's arms, surrounded by her family including father Prince William and her older brother Prince George.





It was no doubt a particularly memorable day for the royal family, who celebrated the Queen's official birthday – and this year was extra special as the monarch turned 90.

Trooping the Colour is an annual event, which always takes place on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade. The impressive display of pageantry begins with the Queen inspecting the troops including her personal troops, the Household Division.

The colours, or flags, of the battalion are carried – in other words trooped – down the ranks. This year the Queen's Colour of the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards is being trooped.