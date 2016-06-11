Adorable Princess Charlotte is pretty in pink

Princess Charlotte elicited a chorus of coos as she was carried out onto the balcony by her mum the Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday.



The 13-month-old looked adorable in a pretty pink dress. Her look was topped off with a matching bow in her hair from Amaia Kids and little Mary Janes from Early Days.

While her brother Prince George waved to the waiting crowds with a smile, the tot wasn’t quite so impressed, and she was spotted putting her hands to her ears as the planes went past!



Prince George had borrowed one of his dad Prince William’s old outfits for the occasion – the royal had worn it to attend his brother Prince Harry’s christening in 1984.



The two-year-old looked cute in the white shirt and blue shorts. With a bit of encouragement from his dad, the handsome little boy waved to the waiting crowds before shyly turning away.

Kate was wearing the same outfit as earlier on in the day – a white Alexander McQueen coat and a pink Philip Treacy hat.



The coat was recycled – she previously wore it for the christening of Princess Charlotte. vWe are huge fans of her hat - a new headpiece for Kate, the stunning accessory was tilted and featured a beautiful flower trim.



Making sure the hat took centre stage, Kate kept her glossy locks in a chic chignon.



At Princess Charlotte’s christening, Kate had chosen to pair the elegant Alexander McQueen coat with a pillbox white hat.