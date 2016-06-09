Graduate Fashion Week celebrates 25th anniversary

Graduate Fashion Week celebrated their 25th anniversary in style on Wednesday night, with a glam gala evening held at the Old Truman Brewery in East London.

A host of the global fashion industry's leading figures attended to show their support for the new talent showcase.

Burberry's creative director Christopher Bailey presented the Gold award, which is now named after him, to Hazel Symons from De Montfort University.

The name is fitting – Christopher debuted his work at the first Graduate Fashion Week in 1992 and was the first recipient of the Gold award.

Speaking about Graduate Fashion Week, Christopher said: "When you watch the collections presented on the catwalk, it can all seem very effortless.

"But I know both from my own experience and by working closely with the students, how intense the experience can be, and I know how extraordinary the talent of the students is here this evening and how hard they've worked to get here today."

Other famous fashion faces in attendance were Dame Vivienne Westwood and Julien Macdonald.