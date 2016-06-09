Kendall Jenner has fuelled rumours she's dating LA Lakers star Jordan Clarkson. The supermodel shared a cryptic snap on Instagram, seemingly confirming previous reports that the pair are enjoying a romance.

The 20-year-old posted a photo of her wearing an oversized Lakers jacket – possibly Jordan's – and simply captioned it: "Put me in coach."

Photo: © Instagram

Is Kendall Jenner trying to tell us something?

Jordan, 23, was first linked to Kendall in April, when they were spotted getting cosy on a night out in West Hollywood. They also met up at Coachella Festival, and Kim Kardashian's little sister is said to be head-over-heels for basketball player Jordan.

Around the same time Kendall's BFF Selena Gomez dropped the bomb that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn't single.

A source told People: "They have been secretly dating for moths and are super into each other. He is super sweet and a gentleman and Kendall loves that."

Photo: © Getty Images

Kendall allegedly split from Harry Styles earlier this year

It looks like Kendall is settling into the role of proud WAG with ease, after she and younger sister Kylie, 18, were spotted cheering on Jordan courtside shortly before reports of their relationship emerged.

Kendall's alleged relationship with Jordan comes after she and One Direction front man Harry Styles reportedly called time on their relationship once again.

An insider previously revealed: "She is not dating Harry anymore, but they are still friends and if they are in the same city they likely would [hang out]. Nothing bad happened between them, just busy schedules."

A love for basketball players clearly runs in the family. Kim, 35, was famously married to Atlanta Hawks centre Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and 31-year-old Khloé married estranged husband, and former Lakers star, Lamar Odom in 2009.

See 6'4 Jordan Clark jumps over 5'10 Kendall Jenner's head - below!