Coco Rocha on why her daughter is already a mini-Instagram star

Coco Rocha's daughter Ioni Conran is already taking after her supermodel mother. The adorable one-year-old, who has well over 50,000 followers on Instagram, is "good with a camera," according to her dad James Conran.

"She loves a camera!" Coco told HELLO! at the ninth-annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic last week.

James, who handles his daughter's Instagram account, added, "That’s because she thinks it’s always someone FaceTiming her – she has her grandparents FaceTime her like every day, so she always thinks someone is watching her when you pull out a camera!"



Although Ioni has yet to master the art of modelling for a photo, her mother has a trick to getting her to strike a pose. She laughed, "I’ll say words that trigger certain things or if I say, ‘Oh no!’ she puts her hand on her head and that looks like a good pose."

Despite Ioni’s love for the camera, Coco doesn’t believe her little girl will be following in her fashion footsteps. "I would never push," the 27-year-old admitted.



"I always think that any kid if your parents [are] doing something successful, you probably don’t want to do it. My mom is a flight attendant — [I] didn’t want to be a flight attendant. You just do the opposite of your parents."

She added, “I don’t think [Ioni will] model, but hey if she does, then she’ll have the craziest momager and popager.”



While Ioni has plenty of time before deciding whether or not she wants to walk a runway, the Canadian model revealed that her daughter is currently in the middle of an important milestone of "trying to early potty train." Coco said, “That’s been fun and now she’s repeating words.”





One particular word that the little Instagram star has picked up on is a new name for her mother. The businesswoman revealed, "She’s now called me ‘Coco,’ and I guess because she got a laugh out of that now she really thinks that’s what we should call me, so we’ll see how far that goes."