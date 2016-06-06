Gisele Bundchen reveals details of new TV show

She's the world's highest paid supermodel but, away from the runways, Gisele Bundchen uses her fame for some very good causes. Now it's been confirmed she'll join National Geographic's Years of Living Dangerously, for which she'll investigate deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest.

The 35-year-olf took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a snap of her sitting against a tree and flashing a peace sign to the camera. Gisele wrote: "I'm excited to be joining season two of @YearsOfLiving Dangerously as a correspondent, exploring deforestation and climate change in my beautiful home country of Brazil."

Gisele Bundchen is joining Years of Living Dangerously for its second series

Gisele, who shares two children with husband Tom Brady, recently teamed up with the United Nation Environment Programme to end illegal animal trafficking. Discussing the Wild for Life campaign in a blog for Huffington Post, Gisele explained how she was horrified to discover the extent of the crime.

She wrote: "Recently, I was made aware of the numerous challenges facing so many of our beloved species because of the illegal trade in wildlife. This shameful trade is pushing species to the edge of extinction."

She's also teamed up with the United Nation Environment Programme to end animal trafficking

Recalling a story that touched her the most, Gisele continued: "The plight of the Pangolin, a little known creature that is the most illegally trafficked mammal in the world. As a result of greed they may sadly be gone before most of us have ever even learned their name or seen one. This is the unfortunate reality that makes it hard to be hopeful for their future."

But Gisele isn't giving up. She added: "Nonetheless, there is hope. We need to prompt a radical, global shift in thinking about the illegal trade in wildlife."

Beautiful, super famous and she cares about the environment – is Gisele even human?

