Sad news – Zayn and Gigi have split :(

Just one day after news broke that her BFF Taylor Swift had split with her boyfriend Calvin Harris, it's emerged that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have parted ways.

The model and the former One Direction star have called it quits after dating for around seven months, according to E! News.

The couple have called it quits

The reasons for their split are yet to be revealed, but a source told the publication that their relationship has been strained lately.

"During her birthday they were fighting," said the insider, adding that they have since "broken up and got back together a few times."

Another source confirmed the break up, but also revealed that a reconciliation is a possibility. "Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow," they said to E! News.

They have been on/off for several months now

"It's all very unclear what's going on between them now. They have been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along."

The source added: "Gigi is really sad about this, though, and in a way would like to work it out. It's more about that constant contact with Zayn that she misses and they did get very close."

We'll keep you updated...