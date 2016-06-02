So Kim Kardashian has been stealing someone else's style

Kim Kardashian has been on a winning streak with her outfits recently, showing off her incredible post-baby curves in an array of tight-fitting designer numbers.

But it has transpired that her looks aren't as unique as you thought...

Kim has been raiding her man's wardrobe







In a new blog post, entitled 'You Really Should Steal Your Man's Style, Kim fessed up to stealing from husband Kanye's wardrobe.



"Kanye has impeccable taste and I love to borrow his clothes," she wrote.



"I especially love his jackets – they add balance to a lot of the neutral pieces in my wardrobe."

Kim loves this denim jacket of Kanye's





Speaking about the camouflage jacket she wore recently by Raf Simons, Kim revealed: "[I got him this] bomber jacket from a vintage store. It was SO hard to find. I recently borrowed it to run errands in Beverly Hills.



Another bomber of Kanye's that's become a staple in Kim's wardrobe is the denim Pablo jacket by Pauly Bonomelli.



"When I travel, I like to snuggle in it on the plane because it's so big on me," she said.

And this furry jacket!





And that Roberto Cavalli fur jacket that Kim was spotted wearing in Iceland? Kanye's!



*Runs home to raid boyfriend's wardrobe*