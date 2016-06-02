This has made us love Instagram even more
The world of social media is often criticised for its lack of diversity. But Instagram is making steps to change that with the launch of its new campaign - and we LOVE it.
Called #RunwayForAll, every day this week the social media channel will put the spotlight on a different model who challenges the current industry norms.
We love the new Instagram #RunwayForAll campaign
"Every day this week, we'll be sharing the story of a model who is redefining industry standards and making sure there's room on the #RunwayForAll," Instagram wrote to kick off the campaign.
The most recent is a snap of one our favourite models, Clementine Desseaux, a French 'plus-size' model who said that her "size and look were in the way of me feeling invincible when I was young.
Blogger Mama Cax, whose leg was amputated when she was 18
"I hope I was the last generation of women to think like that. Role model is the new top model."
We couldn't have put it better ourselves...
They also posted a shot of Mama Cax, a blogger whose leg was amputated when she was 18 and a snap of Shaun Ross, who is a male model of colour with albinism.
Shaun Ross, a male model of colour with albinism
What do you think?