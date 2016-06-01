The 5-second storage hack that's blown our minds

If you're anything like us, i.e. low maintenance, you're going to like this.

Wrinkly tops can now be a thing of the past thanks to this new storage trick, which has both excited and mesmerised the HELLO! Fashion office.



Meet the Flipfold – a folding board which will make folding 100x easier and better.

The simple device folds your clothes into uniform sizes in just four movements, and takes just five seconds.



It's only £22 and we're pretty sure it would change your laundry routine forever.

We need one. Now.

