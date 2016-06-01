Ashley Graham is one of the hottest models of the moment, recently covering the highly coveted Sports Illustrated cover. But she still has moments of self-doubt, just like the rest of us.

"I still have mornings I wake up and feel fat or I feel my cellulite is really kicking that day," she said in an interview with People.

Ashley admitted she also has down days

So how does she overcome those negative thoughts? "I have to look myself in the mirror, and I take my own advice and I talk to those different parts," she revealed.

"I tell myself I am beautiful. I tell myself I am bold and brilliant. I just look at myself and say, 'Slay girl'."

She also gets a little help in the form of shapewear, admitting she wears the control underwear 'every day'.

The model revealed this was her sexiest red carpet look

"I do like to see my a** jiggle every once in a while in dress," she said. "I think it's really sexy, but yes, overall, I am in shapewear probably 80 per cent of the time."

Asked about her sexiest red carpet look, Ashley revealed it was 'hands down' the striking red cutout dress from Bao Tranchi that she wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The star is a body positivity activist

"I knew it was going to be the talk of the town," she said. "I felt so hot and sexy at the Vanity Fair party. When you see the circle that says Vanity Fair and you stand there in front of all of the cameras and the lights and it's a rush you get, and then when you know you look damn fine, it's like yes."

Yes indeed – we thought Ashley looked incredible!