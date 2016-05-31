She's already one of the busiest women in fashion but Bella Hadid has landed herself another very cool job. The supermodel is a new make-up ambassador for Dior, marking her first beauty campaign. Not a bad place to start!

The 19-year-old will star in a new series titled Dior Make-Up Live with Bella Hadid, and she'll be spilling the beans to fashion fans about her favourite and must-have beauty products – perfect for anybody hoping to emulate her look.

Taking to Instagram to share her news, Bella wrote: "So beyond excited to announce that I am the ambassador and face for @DiorMakeup !!! What a dream come true. Can't wait for the show today at Blenheim Palace."

Bella Hadid announced her new partnership with Dior

She'll be discussing all things beauty with Dior's creative and image director, and he told Vogue: "Bella is sharing her favourite items as she takes part in a fun and quirky make-up experience."

Bella is no stranger to the world of high fashion, having walked runways for designers including Chanel, Givenchy and, of course, Dior. She moves in powerful circles, counting some of the world's biggest A-listers as friends, and not forgetting her equally as famous model sister Gigi, 20.

With boyfriend The Weeknd

On Tuesday Bella – who is dating R&B singer The Weeknd – will walk the runway to launch the Dior Cruise 2017 collection.

And she has no plans to slow things down, recently confessing she's already thinking about her next move. She told Elle: "I want to give 100 per cent to modelling for as long as it takes, and then when I feel that it's time to move on, I'd very much like to try acting. And I think I would like to be an actress – or at least I'd like to see if I'm any good."