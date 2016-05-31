When the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, visited India and Bhutan recently, she wore two outfits by acclaimed British fashion designer Alice Temperley.

Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about the royal seal of approval, Alice says: "It was a lovely surprise. It always is. Naturally, I'm flattered; the importance [of Kate] can't be underestimated."

But more often than not, Alice isn't aware that Kate is going to be wearing her designs. "She does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear," she tells us.

When it comes to fashion, Alice thinks Kate "is doing a great job. I think it's very clever the way she mixes designers and high street, and wears a broad array of labels."

Kate isn't the only famous fan of Alice's designs; a host of celebrities have sported her dresses, something Alice insists on being organic.

"We don't pay people to wear our clothes, and we don't advertise," she tells us.

"If celebrities wearing something it's because they want to. They borrow clothes or pre-order. The nicest thing is that our clients go from young girls and women like Pippa Middleton, Olga Kurylenko, Olivia Grant, Kate Hudson, Amber Heard, Laura Bailey and Caroline Issa, all the way through to Meryl Streep."

