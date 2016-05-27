She's a supermodel with more than 18million followers on Instagram alone, so it's safe to assume Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about social media trolls. For every positive comment there's usually ten negative ones – but Gigi has a secret weapon.



The 21-year-old is close friends with fellow model Kendall Jenner, and she confessed it helps to have someone in her life who is going through the same thing. Speaking to Love magazine, Gigi explained: "We cope with trolls by having each other."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner help each other deal with online trolls

It's no surprise that Gigi feels her 'normal' friends wouldn't understand what it feels like to receive harsh messages on such a scale, and she continued: "It's the same thing as dating someone in the industry rather than out of the industry. You only understand when you're literally experiencing it.



"When people are really harsh? I live with my best friend from high school but usually I'm going to call Kendall because Kendall's the one who will always be like, 'You don't need that, just let it go'. And I know that if that's working for her then it can work for me."

Last year Gigi appeared in a Taylor Swift music video with Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss

And it's not just Kendall: Gigi has a whole host of A-list friends, including Taylor Swift. In March last year, Gigi appeared in the music video for Taylor's single Bad Blood, alongside model peers Cara Delavingne, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Cindy Crawford.



Discussing the shoot, Gigi said: "It was just really rare for all of us to be in the same place, even in the same city, for one day. So we're like, 'If we get to hang out and gas and dress up in cool costumes, let's do it'. For 90 per cent of us this was the first time we've ever seen of the scale of the sets and the scale of the special effects and the costumes. Once we'd filmed it we were like, 'OK, that was the best day ever'."