Khloé Kardashian's most-treasured fashion item is a gift from someone very special

Khloé Kardashian has access to lots of the world's top designers and fashion brands, and her walk-in wardrobe is brimming with pricey clothes, shoes and handbags.

But her most-treasured item is actually a gift from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

"When I was 16, my dad bought me Dolce & Gabbana knee-high boots," she wrote in a blog post.





"They had safety pins all up and down the back and were so punk rock, LOL. He found them on sale at Neiman Marcus and he said he thought of me. I still have them and would wear them to this day. They remind me of him."





The reality TV star also opened up about first starting out in the fashion world, when stylists would take more notice of her older sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Speaking about her relationship with her current stylist Monica Rose, who also dresses all of her sisters, Khloe said: "Even now, I'm so thankful for her kindness.

"When I was styled by other people, no one ever paid attention to me or cared about me. Kim and Kourtney would get racks and racks of options and I would get five dresses in a size 14, which wasn't even my size.





"I would cry because I felt so shitty. Kim and Kourtney would refuse to do shoots until the stylists brought me more dresses.

"With Monica, I always felt good and she never once told me that I was too big for a dress. Even before we were famous, she always had so many options for me and always cared. That made me feel good. She takes pride in each one of her clients. She just gets me now."





Khloe also revealed that she actually wore a thong at a very young age!





"I was 13 or 14 when I got my first thong in an Easter egg!" she wrote.





"I don't know if the egg was meant for me, LOL! Kim and Kourtney were older, so it could've been for them. I took it with me and put it on. It was so uncomfortable. It was the worst feeling, but I just kept wearing it because I just thought it was what you're supposed to wear.





"I even remember my mom asking me what was wrong, and I was too embarrassed to say. I was 13 – I shouldn't have been wearing a thong!"