Snapchat has done it again. The incredibly addictive picture messaging app has found a way to make us even more obsessed with posting timely image updates of our lives – by adding fun new stickers into the mix.

As part of its recent update, Snapchat included more than 320 stickers to give users even more ways of expressing themselves. From weather to food and feelings, there's literally a sticker for every emotion.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY





Snapchat's new update means you can add stickers to your photos and stories

They've got cute animals, funny foody jokes – including a basic avocado, because obviously – and even a whole page of pineapple-themed stickers. And using them couldn't be easier.

Just update the app, take a picture and tap on the square in the right-hand corner to access the stickers. You can use as many as you want and, if you change your mind, just tap a sticker and drag it into the handy little bin that appears. And they even work with videos.





There's literally a sticker for every situation with more than 320 to choose from

Snapchat released an official blog post ahead of the update, and teased that the stickers are just the beginning of some exciting changes to come.

The statement read: "We're excited to introduce Snapchat 2.0. You can start by sending a few chats, and when your friend shows up, start talking or video chatting immediately. Your friend can simply listen if you want to sing them a song, or watch if you have a new puppy to show them. If they aren't there, you can quickly send an audio note to say what you mean. And sometimes, a sticker says it best."

We know what we'll be doing for the rest of the day…

What do you think of Snapchat's latest additions? Let us know in the comments box below.