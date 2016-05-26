They've quickly become one of the fashion industry's hottest couples, but is it already over for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? According to reports, the former One Direction singer has ended his relationship with the supermodel – just two weeks after her 21st birthday.



US sources claim Zayn, 23, cooled things off with Gigi because he wants to "keep his options open", despite their various public displays of affection recently. The couple attended the Met Gala at the beginning of May wearing co-ordinating futuristic outfits, after posing for their first joint photo shoot in Vogue magazine.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Zayn Malik has reportedly ended things with Zayn Malik

An insider told Life & Style: "Zayn broke the news to Gigi two weeks after her birthday. He told her that he wanted to keep his options open and work on himself.



"Gigi was shocked because she thought they were a perfect couple. She is absolutely heartbroken and has been feeling sad ever since."

Gigi shared a photo of them last week, revealing she was missing her man

But Gigi seemingly responded to the allegations last week, when she shared a cute snap of her with Zayn on Instagram. She captioned it: "Missing you."



Pillow Talk hit maker Zayn confirmed his relationship with Gigi in February, after splitting from long-term girlfriend Perrie Edwards in August last year.



Shortly after Zayn and Gigi went public with their romance, it was reported that she'd given him the confidence to move to America after quitting 1D.



A source at the time told HollywoodLife.com: "With Perrie, he had a very English experience to America, kept all his old English habits and pretty much didn't want to open up to anything new and wouldn't have entertained the idea of living stateside.



"Perrie never wanted to live in the US, but Zayn loved it whenever he toured America. So there was never this idea of fitting in and adapting to a different culture. But Gigi has really introduced him to US life."