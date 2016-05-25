This video of Karlie Kloss is so cute!

We love Karlie Kloss. Not only is she a supermodel who was incredibly nice to us when we met her recently (yes, we had to throw that in), but she also manages to fit in studying around her busy fashion career and, we've just discovered, has a hard time pronouncing difficult words just like the rest of us!

The statuesque beauty, who is the new ambassador of Swarovski, is featured in a new clip for the jewellery brand – and the video of her attempting to get the pronunciation of the name right is brilliant.



Speaking about her latest gig, Karlie said: "It's an honour to join the Swarovski family and to be part of the brand's long history of bringing elegance to women through brilliant, unique designs."

And the brand are also delighted to have the supermodel on board. "Karlie is someone young women look up to – her use of social media makes her accessible to a broad audience," said Creative Director Nathalie Colin.



"As a brand, accessibility has always been part of our DNA, and we take every opportunity to get closer to our consumers. Karlie has an innate understanding of the digital world; we can't wait to leverage her creativity to share inspiring stories about our jewellery and capture those emotional moments in life. The whole team is already in love with her!"

