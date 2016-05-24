If you've ever tried on some 'nude' underwear, only for it to look like you're wearing a weird shade of beige, Naja has come to the rescue. CEO Catalina Girald was tired of nude only being marketed as one colour – and she did something about it.



With the help of her team, Naja developed a line of underwear in an inclusive range of shades, drawing on her own past frustrations of dealing with the 'one nude fits all' attitude.

Actress Gina Rodriguez is invovled in the campaign

But it was the 2012 Olympics and seeing American gymnast Gabby Douglas wearing supposedly nude-coloured shoes that didn't match her skin tone that really got Catalina thinking.



She said: "I used to be a gymnast so I'm always sensitive to those things, and it was the first time that it dawned on me that the wrap didn't exist in other colours."



To ensure that the Naja underwear really did appeal to the broadest range of women possible, Catalina ordered 23 shades of bras and knickers and advertised on Craigslist for human models. Happy that the trials meant they'd been left with the most universal shades, "Nude for All" was born.

Naja developed the range to appeal to women with all different shades of skin

And it wasn't just different skin tones Catalina wanted to champion: she was also determined to use 'real' women in the advertisements.



She continued: "Our criteria was 'women breaking the mould'. The idea was let's find the woman with the cool story and whatever her body shape is, we'll adjust to that. It was really great."



One of the women involved in the campaign is Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, who shares Catalina's passion for the idea.



The "Nude for All" range starts at £35 for a bra and £12 for underwear, and you can shop the collection at naja.co