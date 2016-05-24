Victoria Beckham shows off dance skills in fun Instagram video

Victoria Beckham has been in Mexico for the wedding of her BFF Eva Longora. And the mum-of-four rounded off her break in style, posting a fun video as she said 'adios' to the holiday.



Taking to her Instagram account, Victoria shared a video of her and her celebrity hairdresser friend Ken Paves dancing as the sun sets behind them in an idyllic setting.



The pair were doing the electric slide, and Victoria captioned the video: "Encontramos nuestro ritmo en Mexico!' [We found our rhythm in Mexico] #howmuchtequila."

Victoria and Ken were in unison as they filmed the electric slide





The previous day, Victoria had shared a touching snap of her and husband David in the same setting, presumably their balcony.



"Full of love in Mexico X feeling blessed,I love u baby @davidbeckham X #soulmate X VB," she captioned the shot of them watching the sun set.



Meanwhile David said he was "privileged" to attend Eva's wedding to José 'Pepe' Baston, which took place in Valle de Bravo, Mexico on Saturday.





Adios Mexico 🇲🇽 Encontramos nuestro ritmo en Mexico! X #Howmuchtequilla #electicslide #flashmob I 💛 @davidbeckham @evalongoria @kenpaves X VB 🙏🏻 A video posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 23, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT





The 41-year-old shared a photo of the bride and groom exchanging their vows in the stunning garden setting, adding the caption: "Feel so lucky and privileged to be part of the most perfect wedding anyone could wish for … 2 people that are loving, generous and have amazing hearts deserved a day that was so special."



Eva and José tied the knot on Saturday after a fairytale three-year romance. The star gave HOLA! USA the privilege of publishing the exclusive, first photo of them as newlyweds, revealing Eva's stunning white dress designed by Victoria.



Eva's long brunette tresses were in elegant, classic curls, with the style designed by Hollywood celebrity stylist Ken Paves, while Pepe wore a three-piece grey suit custom made by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.

Victoria shared this sweet snap of her and husband David





The couple were joined by 80 relatives and close family friends, with famous faces including Ricky Martin and Mario Lopez in attendance.



Speaking about their magical day, Eva said: "I've been waiting for a day like this my entire life."



The actress previously opened up about her surprise engagement to now-husband Pepe, who proposed while the pair enjoyed a December break in Dubai. She told The Today Show: "It was such a surprise! He's amazing, he's gorgeous and really the kindest human being I've ever met."



The exclusive images from Eva Longoria's wedding will be available in HELLO! magazine next Monday.