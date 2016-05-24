The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, was the epitome of elegance as she arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday evening. The mother-of-two turned heads in a stylish emerald green coat dress from British designer Catherine Walker as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry for the horticultural event.

Kate stunned in a Catherine Walker coat dress

Showing off her world-famous style credentials, the Duchess accessorised her eye-catching outfit with a pair of cream stiletto heels, carrying her essentials in a small box clutch bag.

Prince George's mother also turned heads with her hairstyle, opting to wear her long brunette tresses in a chic half updo, the bottom section left in cascading loose waves for effortless glamour.

She was making her first joint appearance with William at the Chelsea Flower Show

It's not the first time that Kate has chosen the stunning green Catherine Walker ensemble. The British beauty was first spotted wearing the colourful coat during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince William in 2014, when the couple visited Australia's capital, Canberra.

At the time, the Duchess complemented the ensemble by leaving her hair down in one of her trademark blow-dry hairstyles, keeping accessories to a bare minimum save for a pair of nude stilettos.

Kate was first spotted wearing the coat in 2014 in Australia

This marks the first time that Kate has made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. As she and William toured the various exhibits, the couple stopped to view a new flower that has been named after their daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum, which is pink with green tips, is being entered for Flower of the Year. It has been produced by Dutch company Deliflor, the world's largest chrysanthemum breeder, which previously delivered a bouquet of flowers to William and Kate following the birth of their daughter last year.

The flower is currently on sale at Waitrose branches for £8, with 50p being donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, a charity that Kate is patron of.