Lily-Rose Depp is continuing her domination of the fashion industry. The French-American model has been announced as the face of Chanel No.5 L'eau - following in her mother Vanessa Paradis' footsteps.



The campaign starring 16-year-old Lily will debut in the autumn, to coincide with the perfume release. Johan Renck will direct the advertisement for No.5 L'eau, which was created by Chanel's in-house perfumer Olivier Polge.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Lily-Rose Depp is the new face of Chanel No.5

Confirming her exciting news on Instagram, Lily shared a snap of her with a giant bottle of the fragrance and wrote: "I'm so excited to announce that I am the face of the new Chanel Number 5 L'EAU @chanelofficial #newchanel5."



She's been the face of Chanel's Pearl Eyewear collection since its launch in September 2015.



It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Johnny Depp's daughter, who has starred in three upcoming movies: Yoga Hosers, alongside her famous father, Planetarium and The Dancer.

Her mum Vanessa Paradis was the face of Coco by Chanel in the '90s

Vanessa, 43, became the face of Coco by Chanel in 1991 and posed in the now iconic advert, for which she was pictured covered in black feathers and swinging in a giant bird cage. In 2010, the singer and actress said of the brand: "The more I know them, the more I love Chanel."

GALLERY: TODAY'S MOST INFLUENTIAL YOUNG STYLESETTERS

An official statement from the brand said Lily "embodies her generation and its values of freedom and boldness to perfection, bringing to the iconic fragrance of the House her youthful freshness and beauty."



While Chanel No. 5 is undoubtedly a classic, it would appear that it's been given a fresh makeover to appeal to a younger audience.



Do you think it was time for an update? Let us know in the comments box below.