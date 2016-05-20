Kate is stunning in beloved Alexander McQueen ensemble

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is known for her thoughtful sartorial choices. And the royal far from disappointed as she visited a sailing charity in Portsmouth on Friday.



Embracing the nautical theme, Kate wore a monochrome ensemble from Alexander McQueen. The 34-year-old is a big fan of the designer look, having worn it twice before.

Kate looked stunning in the Alexander McQueen outfit





Kate looked as looked in the recycled outfit, topping it off with black court shoes and her hair in loose waves.



The royal is a big fan of Alexander McQueen, most notably having worn the designer for her wedding day in 2011.

The royal wore her hair down in loose curls





And she wore this particular outfit once in 2011, during a visit to Summerfield Community Centre in Birmingham, and once in 2014 when she visited Bletchley Park.



On Friday, she was visiting the headquarters of 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron, to launch the 1851 Trust's two flagship sailing projects in partnership with UKSA and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

Kate first wore the outfit in 2011





The Duchess met people involved in the project, which aims to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue the sport. Kate later opened the new Tech Deck Education Centre, which will allow visitors to witness the construction and ongoing operation of the team's America's Cup boats, and learned more about the innovation and technology involved in the sport.



The Duchess of Cambridge is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, which is supported by Ben Ainslie Racing, the team to bring the America's Cup back to where it all began in 1851. The patronage is a fitting choice for the Duchess, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year.