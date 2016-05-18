We all like to channel Beyoncé every now and then, but one girl has sent the internet into meltdown with her incredible prom look inspired by the superstar. India Ross, 18, from St Louis in Missouri, recreated Beyoncé's Met Gala 2015 – and the result was amazing.



Beyoncé, 34, stunned as usual when she attended the annual fashion event last year in a barely-there bejewelled gown, and India thought the dress was perfect for her end of year prom – and copied the look down the blonde high ponytail.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Follow my new account A photo posted by India Ross (@iamindiaross) on Feb 22, 2016 at 3:33pm PST

India Rose used Beyoncé as inspiration for her prom look

India shared her tribute to the former Destiny's Child singer on Instagram and her posts quickly went viral.



She couldn't resist a cheeky reference to the huge hype that's recently surrounded her idol, following the release of album Lemonade, and captioned one of the shots: "Becky with the Good Hair."



Discussing the magical night, India told BuzzFeed NewsL "My date and I felt like Beyoncé and Jay Z. It wasn't prom, it felt like we were at the Grammys, everyone slayed."

#Imbeckywiththegoodhair #sorry #inspiration A photo posted by India Ross (@iamindiaross) on May 15, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

Her incredible recreation of Beyoncé's Givenchy dress has since gone viral

Designer Toi Hall of Toi BoxCouture created India's replica dress – and has spoken out about the overwhelming response.

GALLERY: MET GALA 2016 BEST-DRESSED

Writing on Facebook, Toi said: "All those sleepless nights, back pains and hate were worth it. I like to see how everyone feels about my idea. I appreciate the good, the bad and the ugly."



India will attend Columbia University next year, where she'll be majoring in Fashion Business and minoring in Entrepreneurship. After this, she hopes to start her own fashion empire just like Crazy in Love singer Beyoncé.