For those who have always wanted to be a mermaid – which, let's be honest, is pretty much every one – Instagram has the answer. You can now make like sassy Disney princess Ariel and slip on an actual flipper in the comfort of your own home.

Photo: © Instagram

Chill out at home in your very own mermaid tail

Mermaid tail blankets are now a thing and they're about to change your life. Instagram users have been reposting images of the comfy blankets, which help you stay warm and look cool at the same time.



They come in every colour and material you can possibly think of, allowing you to slip into a cute pink knitted tail and chill out on your own rock. Or sofa.

Photo: © Instagram

Or make like Ariel and use it for those summer nights at the beach

Although these amazing throws can't help you to be a better swimmer, or make you breathe under water, they're still a must have for any mermaid fanatic.



Blue, green, purple, pink, patterned, big, small and child-sized: this trend has something for everyone. If you want to get your hands on one, online store Etsy has a whole variety to choose from.



For something a bit higher end, Seatailshop sell "premium quality mermaid tail blankets" which start from around £23.



Will you be jumping on this Instagram trend? Let us know in the comments box now!