Twinning! Kate Moss and half-sister Lottie are red hot in Cannes

Lottie Moss turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet in Cannes just minutes after her supermodel half-sister Kate Moss.



The 18-year-old was a deadringer for Kate, showing off chiselled cheekbones, a practiced pout and the same winged eyeliner that Ms. Moss, 42, has become known for.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate looked stunning as she made a rare red carpet appearance





The pair didn't pose together, but both were dressed in floor-length gowns of exactly the same scarlet shade.



Kate wore a one-shoulder number with a thigh-high split while Lottie sported a long-sleeved draped gown, accessorising with a dazzling diamond necklace.



Lottie was a deadringer for her half-sister





Lottie appears to be following in her famous sister's footsteps. Despite being only 18 years old, the teenager already has a number of modelling campaigns under her belt.



She is also signed to Storm, the modelling agency that looked after Kate, and she recently graced the cover of French Vogue alongside famous male model Lucky Blue Smith.

The pair attended an after-party after the screening





Lottie is also the same height as her sister, 5"6 – Kate was known for her height, as models often need to be 5"9 or above.



