Her parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, so it's not that surprising that North West is already getting to grips with social media. The two-year-old has become the new star of Kim's Snapchat videos – and, just like her famous mum, the tot loves a selfie.



Kim, 35, uploaded a clip to the video sharing app at the weekend, showing little Nori posing with a flowery headband filter. As Kim coos to North, the little girl beams at the camera. "Hi, Snapchat," she says, reminding us all of just how fast she is growing up.

North West loves Snapchat!

In another short video, she has digital stars in her hair and proud mum Kim calls her "my little North star" – but North is too busy trying to touch the filter, seemingly baffled by the fact the stars aren't there in real life.



Kim and North spent some quality mother/daughter time together over the weekend, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's social media revealed that, as well as playing around on Snapchat, they also visited the beach, where the little girl was fixated with the ocean.

Kim and Kanye's 'North Star' seemed confused by the pretty filter

On the drive back home, Kim took another video in which Arian Grande could be heard playing in the background. An unimpressed North is seen in the background, gazing out of the window. Kim tries to ask her daughter whether or not she likes the song, but gets no response.



Kim previously revealed North definitely knows what she likes when it comes to music, and is a huge fan of her dad's rap tracks.