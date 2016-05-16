The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, embraced the warmer weather as she stepped out for an official engagement on Monday morning.



The royal rocked a blouse and floaty skirt, topping the look off with blue court shoes and a black envelope clutch.



The skirt is a £105 number from Banana Republic, while the blouse is £290 from Goat.

Kate's hair looked stunning, her signature Chelsea blowdry as bouncy and as glossy as ever.



Kate was teaming up with her husband Prince William and Prince Harry to introduce the Heads Together campaign at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



The project aims to end stigma on mental health – a cause that William, Kate and Harry champion – as well as change the national conversation on mental wellbeing.

It wasn't long before the mum-of-two bonded with a group of youngsters, who were sat at a Place2Be table – the children's charity that Kate is patron of.



Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum was pictured chatting to the schoolgirls and entertaining them with toy puppets.



Place2Be is just one of the seven charities that are involved in the "Heads Together" campaign. At another stand promoting Mind charity, Kate tried her hand at boxing and giggled as she picked up the technique. The charity encourages physical exercise for mental wellbeing.