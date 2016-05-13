Europe's princesses love this H&M dress – but who wore it best?

Princess Mary of Denmark looked stunning as she attended the Copenhagen Fashion Summit on Thursday, sporting a beautiful black brocade gown with a mullet-style hem.



But fashion fans were quick to recognise the dress...

Princess Mary looked lovely in the £149.99 dress





From H&M 's 2014 Conscious Collection, the beautiful gown has been worn by other famous royal faces.



Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have also sported the £149.99 dress. Victoria dazzled at a glam bash in her home country in the number, while Mette-Marit wore the dress to attend the amfAR gala in New York in 2014.



Victoria is such a fan of the design that she has been spotted wearing it in a different colour, a nude shade, for several different occasions.

Princess Victoria rocked the dress in a lighter shade





The ladies all looked lovely in the dress, each displaying their own personal style with different accessories. Mary added bright yellow pumps to complete her look, while Victoria wore strappy block heels. Mette-Marit opted for a similar look to Mary, sporting blush pink heels.



The dress doesn't just have the royal seal of approval – it also has a celebrity fanbase. Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum have also been spotted wearing the creation.

Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum have also sported the dress





