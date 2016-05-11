Not content with having us envy her wardrobe on a regular basis Ashley Olsen is now giving us major apartment goals, after picking up a beautiful property in Manhattan, which set her back almost £5million. The fashion designer's new home is located in the stylish Greenwich Village, and the pictures are incredible…



According to the Wall Street Journal, 29-year-old Ashley's apartment sits in a converted art gallery, on which developer Edward Minskoff spent more than £180million to create a collection of exclusive condos.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ashley Olsen's New York apartment is beautiful

Ashley picked one with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms but if you think that sounds modest for a multi-million pound property, you would be wrong. The apartment boasts 11-foot high ceilings and covers a huge 3,000-sqaure-feet.



And the building is just as impressive as the apartment. Ashley's guests will be greeted 24-hours a day by a concierge, who will direct them to the elevator which will transport them to the condo, via the deluxe fitness centre exclusively for residents.

It boasts two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across 3,000-square-feet

We're not surprised Ashley is living in such luxury. She and twin sister Mary-Kate run hugely successful high-end fashion house The Row, which has 164 stores in more than 35 countries.



Two years ago, Mary-Kate and her fiancé Oliver Sarkozy purchased a mansion in midtown Manhattan's Turtle Bay Gardens for a cool £9.3million. Real estate agent Douglas Elliman listed the property to have four/five bedrooms, an elevator and seven fireplaces.



Check out the pictures of Ashley's gorgeous apartment and let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.