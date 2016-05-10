Princess Charlotte's designer on dressing the little royal

Scroll down for video...

Little-known Spanish brand m&h has recently shot to global stardom – and it's all thanks to one adorable little royal…



Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos showed the cute tot wearing a dress from the label, and she has sported their designs several times before.



Now, brand spokesperson Borja Echevarria has opened up to us about how he felt to see the little one in her creations.

"We were so surprised at first – the reaction was 'this is impossible' because we had no idea what the connection between our brand and the royal family is," he told us.



"But we soon discovered that the Princess' nanny is Spanish so Kate must have found out about us that way!"



Princess Charlotte appeared on the cover of HELLO! at just six months old sporting an m&h dress.

And Borja was so surprised about the royal seal of approval that it actually took him a while to believe it really was an m&h design…



"We spent two days making sure it really was our dress because we didn't want to announce that it is and then discover we're wrong," he said.



"Then HELLO! was the first to pick up on it, and in 24 hours we were on the cover of lots of magazines!"







We know the Kate effect is enormous, with everything she touches turning to gold. But is daughter Charlotte following in her footsteps?



"The Charlotte effect was immediate – we suddenly had an avalanche of orders, many of them from Britain," said Borja.



"Everyone wanted to copy the look for their little daughters. Plus the dress was only £23, so the demand was huge! We just couldn't keep up with the demand though, so we promised to produce it again in Spring/Summer…



"That sold out immediately."

It also had a huge effect on the exposure of their brand. "The result was that we went from being a family business that's just known in the city where there are shops to being known all over the world."



Charlotte wore yet another m&h creation for the Queen's official 90th birthday photo, in which the Her Majesty is holding her great-grandaughter.



"We were so thrilled," said Borja. "There she was again in one of our designs – we didn't even know what to say.



"We imagine that her nanny bought it on one of her visits to our shops, but we don't know which one."