Cheryl and Liam Payne stepped onto the red carpet together in Paris and we thought things just couldn't get better.



But then, the former Girls Aloud singer did a face swap with Eva Longoria – and the video is so cute!



The pair, whose facial similarities have often been noted, looked almost identical in the clip that Eva posted on Twitter.









"Amazing, I look so pretty," Eva says, while Cheryl smiles, before adding: "We don't actually look that different."



The ladies, who are both L'Oreal ambassadors, were appearing at the Global Gift Gala in Cannes. Cheryl was awarded the Philanthropist Award for her charity Cheryl's Trust.



Cheryl and One Direction star Liam couldn't have looked happier as they made their first high-profile public appearance together on Monday night.

Cheryl and Liam made their red carpet debut





The couple looked loved-up as they made their red carpet debut.



Cheryl was glamorous as ever in a pink Elizabeth and James cut out gown with her hair slicked back into a half-up do, while Liam donned a smart suit and collarless shirt for the occasion.



The 22-year-old couldn't keep his eyes off Cheryl as he supported her at the event.

Cheryl and Eva posed up on the red carpet





Liam whispered into his girlfriend's ear and smiled as he placed his arm around her waist.



The couple had arrived in Paris on Monday morning, prompting speculation that they would make their public debut later that day. It is expected that following Monday's ceremony the couple will continue down to the south of France for Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Wednesday.



Cheryl and Liam's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength since it first emerged they were dating in February.



The couple have since spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles while Cheryl recorded her new solo album. There they met up for dinner with music mogul Simon Cowell, who said the new couple were "madly in love".



"I saw them together and we had a really nice dinner. They were on good form," Simon told The Sun. "They're like two little chipmunks madly in love. Literally they were so cute."



The X Factor judge also gave the new couple his seal of approval, explaining: "But importantly they both seemed very happy and very relaxed. I'm happy for them."