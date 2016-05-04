It wouldn't be a showbiz party without Taylor Swift being caught feeling the music, and she didn't disappoint at this year's Met Ball. The singer and Tom Hiddleston got into an actual dance-off, and it was all kinds of amazing.

Valentino PR Carlos Souza was thankfully there to capture the moment and share it on Instagram, and it's safe to assume Taylor, 26, and 35-year-old Tom were having a lovely time.

A video posted by Carlos Souza (@carlossouza1311) on May 3, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston stole the show with their dancing

The pair busted some moves to T.I's Bring Em Out, before Taylor really lost it to classic Beyoncé hit Crazy in Love. At one point, it looked like the Love Story singer attempted to recreate Beyoncé's famous booty shake…



Unsurprisingly it wasn't long before a crowd gathered around the two stars, and it wasn't the first time that night Taylor attracted a lot of attention.

We're Crazy in Love with Taylor's dancing!

Continuing to show off her new, edgier look, Taylor arrived on the red carpet in custom Louis Vuitton, showing off her peroxide blonde locks and gothic-inspired make-up. And, although she looked amazing, the internet had a lot of fun comparing her look to a famous TV character...

Pregnant Gossip Girl star Blake Lively was also in attendance, and looked radiant in pink Burberry. But Taylor drew comparisons to GG character Jenny Humphrey – resulting in some hilarious memes.



One showed a split of Blake, famous for playing Serena van der Woodson in the hit show, and had the caption: "Sorry Little J but it looks like S stole the show. You know you love me. Xoxo Gossip Girl #MetGala".



Basically Taylor was the star of the show and we're so grateful she was there!