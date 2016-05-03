They avoided being photographed together on the red carpet at Monday night's Met Gala, but Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made sure to have some fun at the party. The low key couple also drew attention to the fact they had matching accessories.



Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology was the theme for this year's event, so Katy, 31, and 39-year-old Orlando jazzed up their Prada outfits with Tamagotchis, the ultimate '90s/early '00s virtual pet. Katy told reporters: "That's my tech contribution."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

HOW MUCH FUN WAS 1999? ☔️ @katyperry @chastainiac #metgala A video posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on May 2, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

Orlando Bloom couldn't resist photobombing girlfriend Katy Perry's video!

Following the 'selfie or it didn't happen' rule, California Girls singer Katy later posed with US writer Derek Blasberg for a fun clip – which Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando couldn't resist a photobomb!



In the short clip, Orlando can be seen making a funny face at the camera from behind Katy, who quickly notices her boyfriend's presence and turns around to playfully chastise him.

Katy and Orlando accessorised with matching tamagotchis

Katy recently launched her own lipstick range and, true to her word, wore black shade Perry Panther to the Met Gala. Speaking to Vogue last month, she insisted she'd told Orlando they wouldn't be able to smooch at the event, unless he wanted to sample her product.



She said: "I'm going to be wearing Perry Panther, and it's going to be amazing – it's black, it's different. It will be really fun, and it's super fashion, you know – you see it a lot on the runways these days. I already told my boyfriend we will not be able to kiss, unless he wants black lips!"

MET GALA 2016: ALL THE BEST DRESSES!

It was reported in March that things between the gorgeous couple are going so well that they have keys to each other's homes. A source told Heat magazine: "They've barely been apart for weeks, so Orlando figured he should officially give Katy a key to his apartment so she could come over whenever. She was thrilled and offered him one to her place on the other side of LA too."