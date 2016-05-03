Beyoncé is flawless in pink latex gown as she hits the Met Gala

Beyoncé looked absolutely incredible as she hit the Met Gala 2016 red carpet on Sunday night.



The superstar songstress was flawless in a blush pink latex gown that highlighted her famous curves. The stunning Givenchy creation featured floral embellishments and emphasised shoulders.

Beyoncé looked incredible as she turned up to the fashion bash





The star paired her dress with a simple nude clutch, poker-straight hair and dark eye make-up.



While Jay Z was not in attendance, Beyoncé’s sister Solange Knowles was there for support.

The Givenchy creation hugged her curves





Beyoncé’s appearance follows quite the eventful week for the star. After releasing her latest album Lemonade, there was intense speculation that she and Jay Z have been struggling with their marriage.



In the album, the Grammy award-winning singer’s lyrics hint at infidelity and forgiveness.



But the couple put the rumours to rest a few days later, when Jay Z turned up to support his wife during her Formation tour.

It's been an eventful week for the star





The star also shut down speculation at one of her earlier shows when she dedicated her performance of Halo to Jay Z and Blue Ivy, saying: "I want to dedicate this song to my family. Thank you guys for supporting me. I wanna dedicate this song to my beautiful family. I love you so much, Blue. I love you so much."



The If I Were a Boy singer has had an amazing time on tour so far, and looked visibly emotional during her show in Miami when she realised that fans already knew the lyrics to one of her new songs, Hold Up.

Beyoncé topped off her Met look with poker-straight hair and heavy eye make-up





After shouting "sing", she gasped and put her hand over her mouth, then smiled and gave the audience a thumbs out when she realised that the huge crowd already knew her music word for word.