The full-length trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie has been released – and fashion fans are very excited...



Not only does the film star much-loved characters Eddy and Patsy – played by Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley – but a host of other celebrities have cameos in the hotly anticipated movie.

As well as Kate Moss herself, the trailer shows Stella McCartney, Lily Cole, Emma Bunton, Rebel Wilson and Jon Hamm.



As wild as ever, the short clip sees the fashionistas heading to 'London's biggest fashion event of the year' to try and sign supermodel Kate to their PR agency.



Things take a turn, however, when Eddy accidentally pushes the fashion legend into the River Thames.

The duo then heads to the French Riviera to reclaim their lives of leisure.



Jennifer, who wrote the film, revealed late last year that Kate Moss would have a starring role.



"I can confirm that Kate does have a part in the forthcoming movie," she told The Mirror.







"It's not yet decided whether she'll have a speaking part or not, but she'll definitely be in it.



"She's a big fan of the show and we're pals, so – aside from the fact she's the definitive model – it was a no-brainer."



Kate also starred in Ab Fab's 2012 Olympics special.