Has this photo of Beyoncé been photoshopped?

As if it hadn't been a busy enough week for Beyoncé fans, it looks like there's now more drama surrounding the megastar.



After a magazine released a snap of the Lemonade singer, the Beyhive were quick to accuse the publication of photoshopping the image.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Fans have claimed the image has been altered





"Why all the photoshop? She's more curvy than that and everybody knows it," one Instagram user wrote.

SEE FULL GALLERY OF CELEBRITY PHOTOSHOP FAILS



Another said: "That Photoshop is pathetic. Fake thigh gap she's ever had. Why waste your time. She's perfect without that."



Another comment summed up our sentiments exactly: "She loves and embraces her curves and thighs... why would you photoshop them?"



The image showed Beyoncé showing off her famous figure in a bra and knicker set, topping the look off with a Gucci shrug and knee-high boots.



Meanwhile, Rita Ora is the latest celebrity to find herself in the centre of the controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Rita Ora stepped out wearing one of Beyoncé's outfits from the video





Bey released her highly anticipated sixth studio album last week, which contained lyrics seemingly aimed at her husband.



Although unconfirmed, many of 34-year-old Beyoncé's fans took some of the songs to mean rapper Jay, 46, had been unfaithful.



Adding fuel to the fire, former X Factor judge Rita stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the exact red patterned kimono Beyoncé rocked in the music video for Formation. In one of the tracks on new LP Lemonade, titled Sorry, the former Destiny's Child star sings about 'Becky with the good hair'.

Beyoncé sported the Gucci look in her video